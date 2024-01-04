Truist Financial Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 202,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,327. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

