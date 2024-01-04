Truist Financial Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OI. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of OI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 296,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

