Truist Financial Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $187.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PKG traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $165.15. The company had a trading volume of 128,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

