Truist Financial Increases Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $34.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 128,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,692. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 256.7% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

