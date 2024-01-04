Truist Financial Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Hold

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $410.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $290.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $355.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $158.21 and a 12-month high of $382.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

