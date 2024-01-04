Truist Financial Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $82.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 49,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.