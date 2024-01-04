Truist Financial Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $46.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IP. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

IP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 345,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

