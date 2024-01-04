Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Trading Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 41,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Trading Down 12.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.
About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.