Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Trading Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 41,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

