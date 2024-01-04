Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $490.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

TYL stock opened at $406.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.29. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.