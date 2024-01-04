UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.520-7.160 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of UNF opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.07. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

