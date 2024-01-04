United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given “Underweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

