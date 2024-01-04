United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $15.89. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 99,364 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $930.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

