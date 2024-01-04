United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.56% of United Rentals worth $169,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $555.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

