United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,465,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 17,957,203 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.44.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $6,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,753 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

