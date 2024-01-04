Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. 100,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBX. Wedbush upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $32,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

