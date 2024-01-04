Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,098,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 967,601 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

