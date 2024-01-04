Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.7%

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.59). 334,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,112,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.40 ($1.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lynda Heywood acquired 21,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £24,808.32 ($31,590.88). 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON: SHED) is a FTSE 250 property investment company. The Company is the only London-listed REIT to focus on specialist last mile / last touch logistics assets, with a tenant base which delivers essential goods within the UK. The Company's strategy is to invest in mid-sized logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns through active asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.