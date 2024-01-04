US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 1.4%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.51. 5,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Institutional Trading of US Vegan Climate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of US Vegan Climate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

