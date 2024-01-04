Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $133.74 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

