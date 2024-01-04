Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,126,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

