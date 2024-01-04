Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

