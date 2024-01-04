VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 30,945 shares.The stock last traded at $75.80 and had previously closed at $75.53.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.