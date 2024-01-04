VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 184,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 392,241 shares.The stock last traded at $16.18 and had previously closed at $16.03.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

