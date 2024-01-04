VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Lifted by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,826,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,825 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

