VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 3rd Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 11.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after buying an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:MOAT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 1,191,825 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

