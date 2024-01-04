Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

