Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Cut by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.56. 144,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,560. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

