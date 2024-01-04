Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Reduced by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $159.08. 127,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

