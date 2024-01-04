Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Reduced by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

