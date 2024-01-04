Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$42.33 and last traded at C$42.42. 104,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 70,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.57.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.76.

