Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,208. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

