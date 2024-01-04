Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

