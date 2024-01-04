Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

