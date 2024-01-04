Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,275,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,492,000 after buying an additional 373,820 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

