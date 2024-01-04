Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

