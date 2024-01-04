Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.93. 266,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

