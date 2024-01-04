Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

