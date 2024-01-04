Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Cut by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

