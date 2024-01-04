Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

VV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

