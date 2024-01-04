Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 506,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

