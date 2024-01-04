Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 694,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,508,000 after purchasing an additional 565,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

