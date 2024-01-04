Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.69 and a 52 week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

