Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

