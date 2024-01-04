Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

