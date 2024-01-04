Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,564 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. 464,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.