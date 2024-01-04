Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

