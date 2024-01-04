Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.70. 169,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,869. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.