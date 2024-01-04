Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.18. 142,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

