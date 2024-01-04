Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

