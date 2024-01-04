Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.